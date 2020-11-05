Warframe Is Getting Upgraded For PS5 Later This Year

Screenshot : Digital Extremes

Warframe was there for the launch of the PS4 generation and will return in an upgraded form on PS5 sometime before the end of the year, developer Digital Extremes announced today.



Advertisement

The studio shared some impressive comparison shots between the current and next-gen versions of the free-to-play loot shooter over on the PlayStation Blog today, including new lightning fast load times for players to take advantage of when the upgrade goes live later this year (Digital Extremes didn’t give an exact date).

Here are some of the improvements Warframe will get on PS5:



4K resolution at 60fps

significantly shorter load times (11 seconds instead of 42 per one example in the trailer

“Dynamic lighting that follows the natural direction and strength of any given light source in an environment.”

sharper textures.

cross-gen play between PS4 and PS5.

progress carried over to next-gen.

use of the Adaptive Triggers on the PS5 controller for shooting.

a nd sometime down the road: haptic feedback to make different planetary biomes feel unique.

Advertisement

Warframe is also currently on Xbox One. Digital Extremes did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Kotaku about when the Xbox Series X/S version of the game might be available, n or whether its upgrades will be on par with those announced today for PS5.