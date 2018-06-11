During Bethesda’s E3 show earlier tonight, there was a cute video starring Keegan-Michael Key about Skyrim coming to Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. We all chuckled and got on with our lives, because Key is a comedian and that would be a stupid game. And yet here we are, a few hours later, and you can actually play Skyrim: Very Special Edition.

The first sign that it was more than just an E3 video gag was when a product page appeared on Amazon shortly after the show. Even then though, most of the user review comments were fans leaving remarks on how thorough the joke had been to go to those lengths.

Then people found out they could play it. It’s clearly still a joke—you’re not going to do this for 400 hours—but it’s quite a jump from “funny E3 video” to “playable experience”.

Here’s PC Gamer having a go:

And here’s someone else:

The E3 lesson: if you’re going to make a joke, commit to it.