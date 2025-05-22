Original Space Marine Getting 4K Remaster, But Will Skip PS5

Sega and Games Workshop announced that the original Space Marine game, first released on PS3, Xbox 360, and PC over a decade ago, is getting a fancy remaster with improved visuals and controls. And you won’t have to wait long as it launches on June 10 on Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You might notice a platform is missing.

GTA 6 Beers Look Tasty As Hell CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video GTA 6 Beers Look Tasty As Hell

GTA 6 Beers Look Tasty As Hell CC Share Subtitles Off

English GTA 6 Beers Look Tasty As Hell

The original Warhammer 40k: Space Marine was released back in 2011. It was very good, and over a decade later in 2024, it finally got a big sequel that was even better. That sequel was such a big success that the people behind it have already announced they are making Space Marine 3. That’s pretty cool. But perhaps you want to return to the OG game or play it for the first time before the third game arrives in the future. Until now, the best way to do that was to play the solid but dated PC port of Space Marine. However, there’s soon to be a (hopefully) better option to replay this cult classic third-person sci-fi shooter. Unless you only own a PS5, that is.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Master Crafted Edition Official Trailer

On May 22, as part of the Warhammer Skulls event, Sega announced that it was remastering the OG Space Marine. According to the publisher, the new remaster is being handled by SneakyBox and will feature a 4K resolution option, modernized controls, a complete UI overhaul, improved character models, and remastered audio. I can’t wait to hear Orks yell out “Space Marine!” in a cockney accent in the highest fidelity possible.

Advertisement

“[This] isn’t just a technical upgrade — it’s a thoughtful restoration,” producer Vaidas Mikelskas from SneakyBox told IGN. “We aimed to preserve the spirit of the original while modernizing the experience for today’s players.”

Advertisement

Strangely, this surprise remaster seems to be skipping PlayStation 5 if the game’s first trailer is any indication. Instead, it will arrive on day one on Game Pass. Not sure what’s going on here. I assume eventually the remaster will get a PS5 port, but for now it seems to be an Xbox console exclusive. In a world where Forza and Gears of War are on PlayStation, this seems really silly.

Advertisement

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine Master Crafted Edition launches June 10 on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Game Pass.

.

