Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 3 Was Just Announced

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 3 is in development. Saber Interactive confirmed the news with a press release and a somewhat silly teaser featuring the star of the last two games standing still in rain near the new game’s logo. No release date or platforms were confirmed.

On March 13, Saber Interactive announced that it was developing a sequel to the excellent third-person sci-fi shooter Space Marine 2. That game released just about six months ago, so this confirmation of a sequel is a bit surprising, especially as Space Marine 2 is still getting updates and new content.

Here’s the teaser, which features 16 seconds of rain, a logo, a very angry-looking Ultramarine Lt. Titus and uh, well, not much else. But hey, it’s technically a trailer for Space Marine 3, I guess.

GameTrailers / Saber Interactive

“Today, we are thrilled to announce that the adventure will continue with Space Marine 3,” said John Bert, deputy CEO of Focus Entertainment Publishing, in a press release posted on the publisher’s website.

“Players can look forward to an immersive campaign, a multiplayer mode, and innovations that will redefine the standards of third-person action games. Developed in close collaboration with Games Workshop, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 will take the genre to new heights by introducing large-scale battles that are even more spectacular.”

Saber CEO Matthew Karch confirmed in the new press release that the studio is “now starting to develop” Space Marine 3. That means this new sequel is many years away, though fans probably won’t have to wait as long as they did for Space Marine 2. That game, launched last year, came 13 years after the first Space Marine arrived back on Xbox 360, PS3, and PC. As the studio develops Space Marine 3, Karch promised that the team will continue to “support and grow” Space Marine 2 “over the coming years.”

Later this year, Space Marine 2 is set to receive a new update that will add the much requested horde mode to the third-person shooter. The game is set to get a new enemy and weapon later this year as well.

