Gears of War Getting New Remaster, Coming To Xbox And PS5 This Summer

Xbox announced today that a new remaster of the original Gears of War, first released on Xbox 360 in 2006, will be launching on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and for the first time in the franchise’s history, PlayStation in August.

How Alan Wake 2 Builds Upon The 'Remedy-Verse' CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Alan Wake 2 Builds Upon The 'Remedy-Verse'

How Alan Wake 2 Builds Upon The 'Remedy-Verse' CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Alan Wake 2 Builds Upon The 'Remedy-Verse'

On May 5, Xbox revealed Gears of War: Reloaded, a fresh remaster of the first game in the beloved third-person cover-shooter series, featuring chainsaws, big men, and lots of grubby monsters. The newly-announced remaster will support a 4K resolution, 120 FPS multiplayer, 60 FPS campaign, crossplay, and cross-progression across all platforms.

Advertisement

Gears of War: Reloaded will launch on August 26 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, and PC. The new Gears remaster will cost $40, but in splendid news, if you already own the last Gears of War remaster—Gears of War Ultimate Edition—you’ll get a free code for Reloaded. It will also be available free on day one for all Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass PC subscribers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an official blog post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft explained the Gears of War: Reloaded is being developed by The Coalition—the studio that’s been charge of the franchise since 2015—with some help from external teams at Sumo Digital and Disbelief.

Gears of War: Reloaded will include all of the content featured in the 2015 Ultimate Edition, featuring all post-launch DLC including the bonus Campaign chapter, all multiplayer maps, and a full roster of classic Gears characters to choose from when playing online. Reloaded will support full co-op and competitive crossplay without an Xbox account, though if you do link your account you’ll be able to jump between all platforms, including PS5, while keeping your progress.

Advertisement

In June 2024, Xbox and The Coalition announced the next mainline Gears of War game was going to be a prequel set during E-Day and would show us how Marcus and Dom met. That game doesn’t have a release date yet. Despite the prequel, The Coalition promises it isn’t done with the characters and storylines seen in Gears 4 and Gears 5.

Last year, it was reported that Xbox had been discussing the possibility of bringing the Gears of War franchise to PlayStation. We’ve already seen other big name Xbox franchises, like Forza Horizon 5, make the leap to PS5 this year. Now the question is: When does Halo make that jump?