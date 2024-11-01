Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

The Plan Was To Take Gears 6 To Outer Space At One Point

Rod Ferguson shared his idea for the sequel before leaving the franchise

By
Ethan Gach
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Marcus Fenix gives Kait Diaz a piece of tech
Screenshot: Microsoft

It’s been five years since the last Gears games, and while Gears of War: E-Day was announced at Microsoft’s last big Xbox Showcase, there’s no word on if and when The Coalition will be continuing work on the story left behind in Gears 5. That game’s executive producer, Rod Ferguson, recently shared what his plan was for the sequel at the time, and it’s not at all what I was expecting.

Suggested Reading

Starting Strong In Sniper Elite: Resistance, Snagging The Best Deals In Nintendo's Latest Sale, And More Of The Week's Tips
There's A Great New RPG On Game Pass And A Fantastic New Dungeon Crawler On Steam
YouTube Remonetizes Dr Disrespect, The Creator Of Final Fantasy Is Making One Last RPG, And More Top Stories
How Alan Wake 2 Builds Upon The 'Remedy-Verse'
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Starting Strong In Sniper Elite: Resistance, Snagging The Best Deals In Nintendo's Latest Sale, And More Of The Week's Tips
There's A Great New RPG On Game Pass And A Fantastic New Dungeon Crawler On Steam
YouTube Remonetizes Dr Disrespect, The Creator Of Final Fantasy Is Making One Last RPG, And More Top Stories
How Alan Wake 2 Builds Upon The 'Remedy-Verse'
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

One of the final open-world exploration sections of Gears 5 revolves around exploring an old space program that belonged to the UIR in order to re-launch a Hammer of Dawn that can be used to fight off the resurgent Locust. It’s one of the most beautiful sections of the game, complete with impressive sandstorms, striking industrial ruins, and Mars-like red sandscapes. Ferguson said on the latest episode of IGN’s Podcast Unlocked that this was The Coalition tipping its hand to what he had in mind for Gears 6.

Advertisement

Related Content

13 Years Later, Gears Of War 3 Multiplayer Is Still Divinely Disgusting
Gears Of War: E-Day Will ‘Scare The S*** Out Of You’

Related Content

13 Years Later, Gears Of War 3 Multiplayer Is Still Divinely Disgusting
Gears Of War: E-Day Will ‘Scare The S*** Out Of You’

“At the highest level, I was just getting us off [the planet of Sera],” he said regarding early planning docs for the sequel. “So Gears 6 was to leave Sera, and so that was something we were building to. If you watch the story, if you pay attention to the story in Gears 5, you kind of come across that UIR rocket technology and that kind of stuff we were laying the seeds and the groundwork that by taking over this UIR territory, we’ve also kind of inherited their space program. So what I wanted to do with Gears 6 was to get you off Sera to encounter what that could mean for the rest of the galaxy or at least the rest of the solar system.”

Advertisement
Gears 5 characters travel through a desert.
Image: Microsoft
Advertisement

Ferguson, who left The Coalition in 2020 shortly after Gears 5 launched and is currently leading Diablo IV at Blizzard, said that space exploration would have been less like Mass Effect than the Sputnik era of the 1950s space race. Presumably, travel would be slow, costly, and strategic. It no doubt would have introduced new alien enemy types as well, potentially introducing some interesting sci-fi mysteries about the origins of human and Locust life on Sera.

The industry veteran suggested those ideas, which didn’t sound like anything more than a pitch document at the time, were scrapped as The Coalition works instead on mining Gears’ past with a prequel centered around Emergence Day, the franchise’s version of the Invasion of Normandy when millions of Locust came out of holes in the ground to attack humanity, eventually leading to the use of weapons of mass destruction that ended up crippling Sera’s surface-dwelling nations.

Advertisement

Gears 5 also ended with a cliffhanger related to a choice about which main character to rescue, the consequences of which would seemingly get hashed out in Gears 6. It sounded like the plan was for the most popular choice among players to become the canonical one. Though, at the rate the franchise is going, it could be years before fans get to see that play out in a game.

     