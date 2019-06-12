Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Freelance artist Jorge Marme has for the last few months been working on a project where he draws every single Smash Ultimate character, from the original roster through to the DLC. He’s now done, and the results are fantastic.



You can see a selection below, but there are more—along with Marme’s other stuff—at his Instagram page.

UPDATE: This post was put together before yesterday’s Banjo announcement, so OK, it’s not quite everyone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement