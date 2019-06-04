Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Ah, it’s June, which means it’s time once more for Into The Pixel, an annual event held alongside E3 that celebrates some of the best work being done by the artists responsible for conjuring the worlds that we all enjoy in our favourite games.

This year 11 pieces have been chosen for the showcase, ranging once again from big blockbuster games to the smallest indie titles. The original pieces will all be auctioned off on eBay during the week of June 11-15.

Judges for the 2019 exhibition include Valve’s Jane Ng and Blizzard’s Seth Spaulding.

* - The criteria for selection for Into The Pixel is pretty loose...you’ll notice some games that have been featured before (like God of War) and others that aren’t out yet (like Control), but the general gist is that it celebrates games that have come out, or been announced or planned for release, in the 12 months between shows.

You can see all 11 pieces below.

