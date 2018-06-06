It’s that time of year again, when the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) and the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) announce a range of pieces for their the Into the Pixel exhibition, a collection of some of the best concept and promotional art in video games.

A total of 16 works have been chosen this year, with 15 traditional images being joined by a statue, which doesn’t just make things interesting, but also means God of War gets two artworks into the exhibition.

The 15 images will all be auctioned off between June 12-16. Some of the judges involved in creating the selection include Blizzard’s Seth Spaulding and Campo Santo’s Jane Ng.

* - The criteria for selection for Into The Pixel is pretty loose...you’ll notice some games that have been featured before (like Persona 5) and others that aren’t out yet (like Spider-Man), but the general gist is that it celebrates games that have come out in the 12 months between shows.

You can see all 16 selections below.