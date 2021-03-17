Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Steamed

Valheim Mod Lets You Tame Any Creature, Including Trolls

nathangrayson
Nathan Grayson
Save
Illustration for article titled Valheim Mod Lets You Tame Any Creature, Including Trolls
Image: Buzz
SteamedSteamedSteamed is dedicated to all things in and around Valve’s PC gaming service.
PrevNextView All

While playing Valheim the other night, a friend and I spent an ungodly amount of time digging a trench and physically pushing Greylings through it, into a house, so they could be our pets. It was fiddly, sometimes infuriating work. Also, deeply unethical. If we had this mod, it would have at least been easier.

Advertisement

Valheim lets you tame certain animals like boars and wolves by trapping them in pens and feeding them until they love you. Buzz’s “AllTameable” mod extends that functionality to basically every creature in the game, sans a few that don’t work yet (deer, fish) and a handful that can technically be tamed, but are buggy (all five bosses).

Otherwise, though, you can go nuts. Wanna start your own Greydwarf sitcom like my friend and me? Go for it. Want a small army of trolls that love you? Live your/my dream. Want to breed blobs and oozers? That’s very strange, but sure, go nuts.

The mod’s latest version also lets trolls breed to create mini-trolls, which is just stupendous.

Illustration for article titled Valheim Mod Lets You Tame Any Creature, Including Trolls
Image: Buzz
G/O Media may get a commission
AutoFull Pink Gaming Chair with Rabbit Ears
AutoFull Pink Gaming Chair with Rabbit Ears

.

Recommended Stories

Advertisement
Nathan Grayson

Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

DISCUSSION