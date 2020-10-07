Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Kotaku EastJapan

Universal Studios Japan's Super Nintendo World Opens Next Spring

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:nintendo
nintendojapansuper nintendo worlduniversal studiosuniversal studios japan
Illustration for article titled Universal Studios Japans Super Nintendo World Opens Next Spring
Image: Nintendo
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Originally, Universal Studios Japan’s Super Nintendo World was scheduled to open this July. But due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Mario-themed area was delayed.

As previously reported, the rationale was that the park tried to maximize social distancing and avoid congestion in the park. USJ decided that opening the new area would make that difficult.

Today, according to Kai-You, it has been announced that Super Nintendo World will open in spring 2021. But what month exactly?

Here’s a hint: As of writing, Japan is mulling over whether or not to lift its entry ban that’s been in place during the pandemic and reopen for tourists next April. That month is also the start of the Japanese financial year.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

