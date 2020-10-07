Universal Studios Japan's Super Nintendo World Opens Next Spring

Image : Nintendo

Originally, Universal Studios Japan’s Super Nintendo World was scheduled to open this July. But due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Mario-themed area was delayed.



As previously reported, the rationale was that the park tried to maximize social distancing and avoid congestion in the park. USJ decided that opening the new area would make that difficult.

Today, according to Kai-You, it has been announced that Super Nintendo World will open in spring 2021. But what month exactly?

Here’s a hint: As of writing, Japan is mulling over whether or not to lift its entry ban that’s been in place during the pandemic and reopen for tourists next April. That month is also the start of the Japanese financial year.