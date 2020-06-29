Universal Studios Japan's Super Nintendo World Delayed Due Covid-19

Image : ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパン

This summer, Universal Studios Japan’s Super Nintendo World was slated to open. As Kotaku has previously reported, the park is coming along nicely. However, due to the novel coronavirus, the Mario-themed area will not open.



The state of emergency has been lifted in Japan, and USJ re-opened on June 8. Visitors, however, have been restricted, to annual pass holders and Kansai residents with passes. Only half the number of usual visitors are being allowed in each day, guests must wear masks and submit to temperature checks, and the park is also using a contract tracing system.

It should come as no surprise that NHK is reporting Super Nintendo World’s planned July opening has been delayed. The reason why, NHK explains, is that the park is trying to maximize social distancing and avoid congestion in the park. USJ decided that opening the new area would make that difficult.

At this point, NHK adds, Universal Studios Japan is not able to predict when Super Nintendo World will open.

