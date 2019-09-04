The next batch of Mii costumes heading to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be headlined by good skeleton boy Sans from Undertale, the hit indie RPG that was ported to Switch a little over a year ago.



This announcement came during a special presentation after this evening’s Nintendo Direct. Super Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai detailed upcoming guest fighters Banjo & Kazooie and revealed some of the new content players can look forward to when Super Smash Bros. Ultimate updates later today.

In addition to Sans and a new arrangement of the iconic “Megalovania” theme from Undertale creator Toby Fox, the update will feature outfits that turn the customizable Mii Fighters into Mystical Ninja’s Goemon, Pokémon antagonists Team Rocket, and Mega Man franchise anti-heroes Proto Man and Zero.

It will also include a Home Run Contest mode, in case you want to whack a sandbag with a baseball bat while wearing any or all of these new costumes.