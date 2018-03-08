A sudden Nintendo Direct brings with it a handful of ports that you can play on the subway or while laying in bed. Here’s a list of all of the fresh ports making their way to the Switch.



Okami HD

Capcom’s cult classic Zelda-like brings gorgeous art and extremely pet-able wolf gods to the Switch. It releases this summer and is a great game to play while relaxing on the beach. Just don’t tell Tim...

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

He’s a cute little Toad and he’s out to collect coins. The Switch port will include levels from Super Mario Odyssey and a two player mode where a friend can protect you by chucking turnips at helpless goomba. You monsters. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker launches for Nintendo Switch on July 13.

Advertisement

Undertale

Let’s be real. You’re gonna play this and you’re not gonna have a bad time. The Switch is a perfect place to chill with Papyrus and the gang. Launch details will arrive at a later date.

Advertisement

Little Nightmares: Complete Edition

This moody sidescroller is pretty straightforward but the creature design is top notch. Slinking around the shadows and solving puzzles should be a good time if you don’t play it in the dark. The version even includes biazrre functionality with the Pac-Man amiibo to give a silly mask. Little Nightmares: Complete Edition releases on May 18th.

Advertisement

South Park: The Fractured But Hole

Mysterion, Mint Berry Crunch, and more heroes are coming to the Switch to fight RPG battles and make crass jokes. I’m sure Nintendo Japan’s localization team will have a field day with this one. You can go on down to South Park again on April 24th.

Advertisement

Crash Bandicoot Trilogy

Okay, what the heck? 1996 called and the universe is broken because Crash is going to be on a Nintendo console. The remastered versions of Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot: Warped are coming to Switch on July 10.

Advertisement

We will be updating this post with more information throughout today’s Nintendo Direct.





