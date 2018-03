It’s time for some Nintendo news, as the company behind the red-hot Switch holds a Nintendo Direct to talk about what else is coming in 2018.

Nintendo says it’ll talk Mario Tennis Aces and offer news on upcoming Switch and 3DS games. Will we see more Metroid Prime 4? A bunch of new AAA ports? Maybe even some Octopath Traveler? We’ll find out shortly.

The Nintendo Direct starts at 5pm ET, and you can watch here: