Parkour zombie game Dying Light is getting a sequel. We don’t know much about Dying Light 2 but based on the trailer it looks like a colorful return to another violent undead world. And you thought the sustained flood of zombie games had ebbed.

Chris Avellone, one of the narrative masterminds Planescape: Torment and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2,who’s co-writing the game, came out on stage at the event to try and give some more context to the world the game will take place in. In particular, the player will be completing missions in a city being torn apart by swarms of undead in order to help make life better for the unfortunate living residents by improving things like running water. The idea will be to transform the city and try to bring it back from utter collapse and ruin.

2015's Dying Light tried to do something different with zombies by giving the usual whole kill decomposing corpses as they fling themselves at you thing a twist: kill decomposing corpses as they fling themselves at you by taking to the rooftops and doing cool stunts.



The new game looks like it will go a little deeper into the management elements of the game and how they tie into story building in the world more generally. No release date has been announced yet, but when it does arrive it will be on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.