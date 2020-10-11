Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

UFC Fighter Knocks Out Opponent With Sweet Tekken Move

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:tekken
tekkensportsufc
Save
Gif: UFC

The best sports highlight from the weekend was easily from Joaquin Buckley in the UFC, who hit Impa Kasanganay in the face with a spinning kick and knocked him the fuck out. If you’ve already seen it and thought “that’s straight out of a fighting game”, you are correct!

Advertisement

If you haven’t seen it, here it is (skip to around 0:25):

Advertisement

Not that Buckley was explicitly paying homage to Tekken in any way when he pulled off the move—he hasn’t mentioned it since—it’s still incredible to see his spinning heel kick, launched in this instance while Kasanganay was already holding his other foot, is practically identical to Lee’s Mist Trap from Tekken.

G/O Media may get a commission
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 13.3" 4K OLED Laptop i7 16GB RAM 1TB SSD
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 13.3" 4K OLED Laptop i7 16GB RAM 1TB SSD

As some commentators have pointed out, this is a sweet Taekwondo move. This isn’t a Taekwondo blog, though, so we’re calling it a Tekken move, thanks.

Oh, and to continue the fighting game spirit, this fight was one of the bouts taking place in the fifth event to be held on the UFC’s Fight Island.

Advertisement
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

There's A Toad In Super Mario Sunshine That Is Trapped Alone Beneath The Map, Forever

It Ain't An Elder Scrolls Game Until I Kill A Mudcrab

I Spent Three Hours In Baldur’s Gate 3’s Character Creator And It’s Pretty Good

The 12 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

DISCUSSION