News

Ubisoft's Next-Gen Games Will Remain $60 (For Now)

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:ubisoft
ubisoftkotaku corebusinessAssassin's Creed Valhalla
Illustration for article titled Ubisofts Next-Gen Games Will Remain $60 (For Now)
Illustration: Ubisoft

While 2K has come out and said its next-gen games will cost $10 more than the current standard (at $70 vs $60), Ubisoft announced today that, for the time being at least, its PS5 and Xbox Series X games will remain at $60.

During an earnings call earlier today, Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot said for the company’s three next-gen games due this holiday season “we plan to come with the same price as the previous generation of consoles.”

Pressed on the matter later, however, it was clarified that “As we said earlier, for the $60 price we are really concentrating on the Christmas releases and we have decided that those games will be launched at $60".

That is a very not subtle way to tell you that while these games are $60, expect $70 next-gen games come 2021.

The three holiday 2020 games would be Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion and, since there doesn’t appear to be anything else full-price coming, probably Gods & Monsters.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

tormentedthoughts3rd
Tormented Thoughts

Always “interesting” reading comments on articles like this where people who claim to love this or that hobby seem to only love it when said hobby is super cheap. 