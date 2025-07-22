Everything We Saw At Today's Pokémon Presents Showcase

Closing out the show is a new look at Pokémon Legends: Z-A. We started with a pretty slick trailer showing the main character running around the city, meeting new characters, and trying on new clothes, with their Pokémon following them around the whole time. The presentation focused on the story, cast, and what you can do in the moment-to-moment, but it also revealed one new Mega Evolution: Dragonite, which brings back some of the visual elements of its previous evolution, Dragonair, such as wings on its head and a pearl on its tail. And that was it. Alrighty then. The game looks really cool and there’s some exciting stuff here, but I was hoping for a more substantial blow-out on the rumored Mega Evolutions. Maybe they just want to keep those under wraps until the game comes out on October 16.

The Pokémon Company