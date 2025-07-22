Everything We Saw At Today's Pokémon Presents Showcase

It’s time for another Pokémon Presents, the twice-a-year presentation The Pokémon Company puts on to tell the world about some of the projects it has in the works. This is usually where we get a bunch of updates on live-service games like Pokémon Unite, TCG Pocket, and Go, as well as a more substantial look at whatever RPG is in development over at Game Freak. As expected, Pokémon Legends Z-A made an appearance, and there were a few surprises along the way. If you want to watch the full presentation you can do so below, but if you just want the highlights, read on.
DJ Pikachu
The stream began with a pre-show of sorts with a DJ set hosted by a pair of DJs Pikachu. (Much like “attorneys general,” DJs Pikachu is the correct plural here.) The music selections included some pretty rad electronic remixes of classic Pokémon music. Release the tracks on streaming, TPC!
Pokémon Concierge
Kicking off the Presents is a look at the next season of Pokémon Concierge, the amazing stop-motion show on Netflix. Haru is still working at the resort and has an unruly Sealeo to take care of, but she also has to deal with her ex-boyfriend Kent showing up. The show looks just as wholesome and soul-cleansing as season one. The new episodes will premiere on Netflix on September 4.
Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu
A new stop-motion series is also in development called The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu. The charming teaser features a Wooloo calmly grazing as all kinds of Pokemon-related shenanigans are happening just out of view.
PokéPark Kanto
A new outdoor attraction is opening up in Japan. Made to look like a real forest and town featuring statues and attractions based on Pokémon, it’s set to open in 2026. Tickets will go on sale later this year.
Pokémon Go
Now for the game updates. Pokemon Go’s next Go Fest event, Max Finale, will take place on August 23 and 24, and will feature Max Pokemon, including Eternatus.
Pokémon Masters EX
We didn’t see much of Pokémon Masters EX this time, but Carmine & Sinistcha will join the game on July 29 as a sync pair.
Pokémon Cafe ReMix
A bunch of pirate-themed characters and cosmetics are coming to the puzzle game/management sim Pokémon Cafe ReMix, including a captain outfit for Lapras, Alolan Meowth, Totodile, and Minccino. You can also recruit a summer-themed Jigglypuff to help out at your cafe.
Pokémon Sleep
The Legendary Beasts are coming to Pokemon Sleep, so expect to see Suicune, Entei, and Raikou show up in your research in September. A new area called Amber Canyon is also coming to the game in August.
Pokémon Unite
Latias is joining the MOBA Pokémon Unite for its fourth anniversary. Latios joined the roster on July 18, with Latias to follow on August 8. A new battle mode called Electrode Volleyball is also now available in-game.
Pokémon TCG
We saw some of the new full-art Mega Evolution cards coming to the Trading Card Game, including Lucario, Gardevoir, Kangaskhan and Venusaur.
Pokémon Friends
Minutes before the Presents began, a new puzzle game called Pokémon Friends was released on the App Store. Someone flipped a switch too early, it seems. The game centers around collecting Pokémon plushies by solving short puzzles in a variety of classic, traditional brainteaser formats. The game is free-to-play on mobile and apparently a $9.99 package on Switch.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
After a brief mention of the game’s Switch 2 upgrades, it was announced that Scarlet and Violet are getting new tera raids for the Treasures of Ruin, but you’ll only be able to capture them after the raids have been completed one million times across all players.
Pokémon Champions
We finally saw our first footage of Pokémon Champions. The battle simulator includes ranked play, private battles, and a new training mode that lets you alter monster stats and move pools, and really craft your team. It’s coming to Switch and mobile in 2026.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A
Closing out the show is a new look at Pokémon Legends: Z-A. We started with a pretty slick trailer showing the main character running around the city, meeting new characters, and trying on new clothes, with their Pokémon following them around the whole time. The presentation focused on the story, cast, and what you can do in the moment-to-moment, but it also revealed one new Mega Evolution: Dragonite, which brings back some of the visual elements of its previous evolution, Dragonair, such as wings on its head and a pearl on its tail. And that was it. Alrighty then. The game looks really cool and there’s some exciting stuff here, but I was hoping for a more substantial blow-out on the rumored Mega Evolutions. Maybe they just want to keep those under wraps until the game comes out on October 16.