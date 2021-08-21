Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Impidimp!



Tyrunt Details

Type: Rock / Dragon

Average Height: 2' 07"

Average Weight: 57.3 lbs.

First Added In Generation VI

Dinosaurs are cool. I love those big, nasty lizards. Jurassic Park? One of my favorite films. Turok? Well...okay, so not great, but I do love the dinos in it. So I was excited to cover Tyrunt, a dino-looking Pokemon. Then I found out that Tyrunt is a spoiled baby that throws a tantrum if it doesn’t get what it wants. That’s not a cool dinosaur at all!

According to multiple Pokedex entries found on Bulbapedia, Tyrunt is just the worst kind of brat, throwing a tantrum and getting angry if something happens that it doesn’t like or if it encounters something it’s not a fan of. Like assholes on the internet who violently freak out if a cartoon trailer features a few too many women or people of color, Tyrunt can’t handle things that aren’t specifically what it wants and likes.

Not only that but Tyrunt is also considered a very selfish Pokemon, not worrying about anyone but its own dino-ass. When it gets mad or annoyed it lashes out violently, ripping apart cars and other objects in its way. Did you park your car too close to a Tyrunt’s favorite tree? Guess what? You don’t have a working car anymore. Not cool, Tyrunt. Not cool at all.

Oh, and if you try to play with Tyrunt, it will most likely inflict “grievous wounds” in the process. That’s because, as mentioned already, this thing is a tiny brat with no self-control who is also super selfish. I love dinosaurs, but I hate you Tyrunt. You suck.

Random Facts

Wait... Tyrunt is a dragon? It’s not a dinosaur. Well, that makes sense. As we’ve seen before in this series, dragons suck

According to Bulbapedia

I’ll admit that Tyrunt is a good name.

Best Comment From Last Week

Wonder if they have a union yet? I’m sure they wouldn’t want to get abused by parents who expect them to work overtime for a mere 2 treats! - Jenny Vuojolainen

Unions are good. You might hear a lot of rich people and big companies saying otherwise, but that’s actually just more evidence that unions are great! If rich powerful assholes hate something that poor people are doing, then you know it’s something worth doing.