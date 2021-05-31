Two Point Hospital's Follow-Up Two Point Campus Accidentally Leaked By Microsoft

Image : Two Point Studios

I think we’re now officially at the point where more games are announced by online store mishaps than by carefully cultivated PR campaigns. Today, Microsoft’s store revealed to the world that there’s to be a follow-up to Two Point Hospital called Two Point Campus, a comedy university management sim.



Two Point Hospital was the well loved 2018 spiritual successor to Bullfrog’s even more very well loved 1997 game Theme Hospital. Luke loved it, and we even got a proper real-life hospital administrator to review it. So more drawn from that well is certainly worth our interest.

Earlier today you could have clicked this link to learn about the entirely unannounced second project from Two Point Studios, until Microsoft noticed what they’d done and pulled it, sharpish. Fortunately a fast-fingered denizen of Quarter To Three managed to grab a snapshot, and copied across the text describing the game.

“Build the university of your dreams with Two Point Campus,” it said. “Get to know your students, explore their personalities and fulfill their wants and needs. Craft buildings, choose courses, hire the best staff and build an academic institution to stand the test of time.”

Hmm, if we didn’t already know this was going to be filled with laughs, that’d be a dry prospect. So fortunately, alongside the expected declarations of your ability to build benches and plant trees, it continues: “Rather than typical academic fare, students in Two Point County enjoy a range of wild and wonderful courses: from Knight School (hey, we all have to learn jousting at some point in our lives), to the salivatory Gastronomy, where your students will build mouth-watering concoctions like giant pizzas and enormous pies. The academic year… is here! Take advantage of the opportunity to spend way more time with the little people in your university.”



I wish I’d gone to college to study how to make giant pies.

The store page indicated it’ll be coming out on Steam and Xbox consoles (thank you VG247), but then they wouldn’t mention PlayStation on the Microsoft Store, would they? That would never do. Sadly there was no leaked release date, but the fact that a store page has been written up already makes me think it can’t be far away.