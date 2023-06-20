The things the AI will actually argue about seem to have a dream logic to them. I heard Biden exclaim that Trump didn’t know anything about Pokémon, so viewers shouldn’t trust him. Trump later informed Biden that he couldn’t possibly handle genetically modified catgirls, unlike him. “Believe me, nobody knows more about hentai than me,” Trump declared. Both men are programmed to loosely follow the conversation threads the other sets, and will do all the mannerisms you’ve come to expect out of these debates, like seeing Biden react to a jab with a small chuckle. At one point during my watch, I saw the AI stop going at each other only to start tearing into people in the chat for having bad usernames and for not asking real questions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

There are hiccups, like when the AI gets stuck saying a weird or long username, and every so often both men will flicker in and out of their podiums. But topics aside, this is pretty damn realistic and possibly a good way to ready yourself for the likely circus that will accompany the next presidential election.

Ai Trump Roasts Twitch Chat and Ai Joe Biden 👀✅

What’s next, an AI Jesus ready to dole out digital blessings? Oh, wait.