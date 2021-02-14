President Biden Only Just Beat His Granddaughter At Mario Kart

Image : Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Nintendo ( Getty Images )

Over the weekend President Joe Biden made his first visit to Presidental retreat Camp David and to relax he played some Mario Kart Arcade GP DX. The moment was shared by his granddaughter, Naomi Biden, on Instagram.

He raced against his granddaughter, who later shared the moment on social media. She claims that although he is a “little rusty,” he still “(barely) won.” This does imply that Joe Biden has played Mario Kart before and that his skills have since gotten rusty over time. How good was Joe Biden at Mario Kart in his prime?

Also, shoutout to whoever is helping curate and purchase arcade machines for Camp David. They seem to have good taste. I can only imagine what other arcade machines populate the base’s arcade. If it’s like any good arcade it probably has an old Pac-Man machine in the corner, rarely played, but still working.



The White House did not immediately respond to a request about whether President Biden said ‘I ama numba one’ after winning or when Americans can expect to receive their $2,000 covid relief checks.

