“Anime, like any form of art and entertainment, can be an expression of human creativity and imagination,” AI Jesus said calmly in response to my question. “As long as it promotes positive values, is respectful of others, and does not depict or encourage harmful behavior, there is nothing inherently wrong with it. Some of my other viewers have asked specific questions related to anime as well, such as about anime girls or Christian anime. Just like with other forms of entertainment, it is important to approach these specific aspects with discernment and wisdom. Regarding the sinfulness of anime, a common concern I’ve encountered from users like you, it truly depends on the content and the messages being shared in the anime. It’s always important to ensure that the media we consume aligns with our values and beliefs. I hope this answer is helpful to you and everyone else watching. Let’s continue to spread love and positivity throughout our thoughts, words, and actions.”

Advertisement
AI Jesus answers a question about the lessons of Star Wars during a June 12 livestream on Twitch.
Screenshot: The Singularity Group / Kotaku

Many of AI Jesus’ replies end this way. Some thoughts and prayers to sugar the tea he just served. It’s a little cringe, a little unhinged, but I find it wholesome. It reminds me of my grandma, a devout Christian who may not have made me a believer but still raised me with the principles of acceptance and compassion she gleaned from her years with the Bible.Despite identifying as agnostic these days, I can hear my late grandma’s Southern accent behind AI Jesus’ computer-generated voice. In a way, this livestream brings me a bit closer to my grandma’s unrelenting faith. I don’t expect to walk down the path toward Christianity anytime soon, especially since the religion, in its organized forms, has often fueled much of the homophobic and racist rhetoric that’s festered in our culture for centuries, but AI Jesus’ wisdom underscores the compassion behind some of Jesus’ teachings.

Advertisement

Kotaku reached out to The Singularity Group for comment.

Read More: Twitch Star Amouranth Wants Her AI Chatbot To Put Trolls In Their Place

Advertisement

It makes sense that AI Jesus’ knowledge is so expansive and empathetic, though. According to the channel’s About section, the AI of God is “trained after [Christ] and the teachings of the Bible.” There should be an expectation that AI Jesus would tap into that knowledge to give some fire tips. I just wasn’t expecting him to also break down how to beat down Mike Tyson in Punch-Out.

 