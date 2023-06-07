“Yesterday, we released new Branded Content Guidelines that impacted your ability to work with sponsors to increase your income from streaming,” Twitch said. “These guidelines are bad for you and bad for Twitch, and we are removing them immediately. Sponsorships are critical to streamers’ growth and ability to earn income. We will not prevent your ability to enter into direct relationships with sponsors – you will continue to own and control your sponsorship business. We want to work with our community to create the best experience on Twitch, and to do that we need to be clear about what we’re doing and why we’re doing it. We appreciate your feedback and help in making this change.”

This fiasco is transpiring after a long list of other misfires and bad press, including a deepfake porn scandal that affected its biggest stars, an ongoing exodus of top talent, layoffs, and other unpopular platform changes, like revenue splits that don’t favor creators.

Despite this, as of March 2023, Twitch chief product officer Tom Verrilli said “I don’t think there’s ever been a better time to start streaming on Twitch.”