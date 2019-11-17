Twelve months after the release of the first issue, the team behind boutique games mag A Profound Waste of Time is back with a second. This time around there are features with Keita Takahashi and Tetsuya Mizuguchi. You can get it here.
Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.