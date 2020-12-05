Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Turns Out Sully's Plane From Uncharted Can Be Found In A Last Of Us Multiplayer Map

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Uncharted
UnchartedThe Last of UsPlaneEaster EggSecretLast of UsUncharted: Drake's FortuneKotakucore
Save
Illustration for article titled Turns Out Sullys Plane From iUncharted/i Can Be Found In A iLast Of Us/i Multiplayer Map
Screenshot: Sony / Naughty Dog

Rodney Reece, a former Naughty Dog developer, revealed on Twitter recently that Sully’s plane from Uncharted can be found in The Last of Us. And based on how folks are reacting to it, this seems to be something nobody noticed before. Probably because they were too busy surviving.

Advertisement

The plane can be found in the level “Beach” though the plane has certainly seen better days. According to Reece, who now works at Respawn and works on Apex Legends, the plane asset was directly pulled from the first Uncharted. He then “broke it into pieces” and stuck it in the multiplayer level. And there it has sat, with nobody seemingly noticing it since.

Advertisement

Before you start pulling out your corkboard covered in red string, pictures of Ellie and Nate and getting ready to add this to your “Uncharted and Last of Us Are Connected” theory, Reece points out that this isn’t canon. Just a fun Easter egg and nod to the studio’s past.

Sometimes Easter eggs and references are just fun secrets and not part of some elaborate plan to connect multiple games, books, or TV shows together. For example, Sully’s plane is named “Hog Wild” in Uncharted. This is a nod to a level from Crash Bandicoot. This doesn’t mean Crash and Nate are fighting off Clickers together in the future. Though thinking about now, I’d play that game.

G/O Media may get a commission
LG - 65" Class NanoCell 81 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
LG - 65" Class NanoCell 81 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

Related Stories

Advertisement
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku
New To Dragon Age? Start With The Third Game, Inquisition
Let's Rank The Call of Duty Games, From Worst To Best
Those Weird Noises In Demon’s Souls? Just A Glitch, Says Sony
Dragon Age Voice Actor Potentially Out After Twitter Attack On Series Writer Mark Darrah

DISCUSSION