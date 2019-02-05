Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Snack packaging gets a second life as wonderful papercraft thanks to a Japanese art student.



Harukiru, a student at Kobe Design University, makes these striking sculptures by cutting up the packing with scissors or a blade. Kotaku previously featured his paper gun that shoots wooden bullets.

These days, he’s best known for his snack packaging sculptures. The above Ritz Cracker lion took three days to finish!

When asked if he ate all the Ritz crackers, he replied that he has a long battle ahead of himself.

Advertisement

The way Harukiru sees papercrafts in packaging is remarkable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sculptures are so detailed.

Advertisement

What makes his art so interesting is that sometimes the sculpture is a riff on the product name.

Advertisement

For example, the name of these cookies is Koala’s March.

Advertisement

*applause*

Be sure to follow Harukiru on Twitter for more incredible papercrafts.