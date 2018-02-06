Twitter user Haruki loves papercraft. While he acknowledges the influence of Nintendo Labo on moving paper creations, I doubt the Switch will ever see something like this.
First of all, it looks incredibly complex and difficult to make.
Secondly, it can fire wooden bullets!
Haruki is incredibly talented. Check out his other creations, which he made from chocolate packaging, and do follow him on Twitter for more.
