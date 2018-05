This isn’t a first. Daihatsu has already released a “Snow Miku” Cocoa kei-car a while back. Here is the latest Daihatsu to get a Miku makeover.



Daihatsu’s Move Canbus has special Miku accessories that give the vehicles all sorts of Miku-theme accents that are based on the virtual idol’s character design.

The Canbus with Miku package is reportedly 1,797,336 yen ($16,318).