Turn-based survival game Overland finally has a release date and it’s not that far off, arriving on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch on September 19. In Overland you travel across a post-apocalyptic landscape Oregon Trail-style in-between getting in tactical fights. We’ll find out soon if it’s as good as it sounds.
