Courtesy of studio Orange, Trigun is currently getting a CGI remake, Trigun Stampede, which ended its first season on March 25 and has been renewed for a second. Additionally, Trigun has recently received a lot of attention outside of weeb circles thanks to a viral tweet from a series fan who calls themselves “bigolas dickolas wolfwood.” The tweet wasn’t about Trigun itself, but rather a strong recommendation for Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone’s 2019 queer science fiction novel, This Is How You Lose The Time War, which propelled the book back up the Amazon bestseller lists. I won’t suggest that Bigolas Dickolas’ influential tweet was the domino that led to us getting reprints of Trigun, but I pray that their transition into being an entertaining main character on Twitter won’t impede upon their retweeting of Trigun yaoi fan art.