Oh, you thought you were free of Kotaku-themed anime slideshows? Nah, fam, you’re still trapped in the weeb mines with me. But hark, there be light at the end of this dakimakura-infested tunnel. Winter is coming, and with it are even more anime for your viewing pleasure.

Here are all the new and returning anime shows coming to your streaming services this winter. For both of our sakes, I’m omitting any ongoing series from the fall season from this guide. You’re welcome.

