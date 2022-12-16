Best boi winter is coming. Image: Mappa / A-1 Pictures / Orange / Crunchyroll / Kotaku
Oh, you thought you were free of
Kotaku-themed anime slideshows? Nah, fam, you’re still trapped in the weeb mines with me. But hark, there be light at the end of this dakimakura-infested tunnel. Winter is coming, and with it are even more anime for your viewing pleasure.
Here are all the new and returning anime shows coming to your streaming services this winter. For both of our sakes, I’m omitting any ongoing series from the fall season from this guide. You’re welcome.
Aggretsuko Season 5 Rotten Tomatoes TV Studio: Fanworks Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life Premiere Date: February 2023 Where to Watch: Netflix What It’s About in One Sentence: A red panda named Retsuko overcomes the sexism and frustrations from her office job with screamo karaoke sessions.
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Toho Animation Studio: Project No.9 Genre: Comedy, Romance Premiere Date: Jan 7 Where to Watch: TBD What It’s About in One Sentence: When a boy named Amane Fujimiya gifts his umbrella to the most popular girl in his school, Mahiru Shiina, she returns the favor by becoming the housekeeper for his dumpster fire of an apartment.
Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World 博報堂DY ミュージック&ピクチャーズ【Showgate】ch Studio: Geek Toys Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy Premiere Date: January 3 Where to Watch: TBD What It’s About in One Sentence: An adventurer named Nick is unfairly kicked out of his party for embezzling funds and forms a new partnership with similarly disgraced adventurers after a night of drinking. Ayakashi Triangle Aniplex Studio: Connect Genre: Action, Comedy, Ecchi, Romance, Supernatural Premiere Date: January 10 Where to Watch: TBD What It’s About in One Sentence: The relationship between two former-childhood friends with the ability to see yokai gets complicated after one of them is transformed into a girl by a talking cat and the other has to protect them while sorting out their romantic feelings.
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Netflix Anime Studio: Pierrot Genre: Action, Fantasy Premiere Date: March 31 Where to Watch: Netflix What It’s About in One Sentence: The popular shonen anime, Black Clover, gets its first feature film.
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt So I’ll Max Out My Defense Season 2 Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt So I’ll Max Out My Defense Season 2 KADOKAWAanime Studio: Silver Link Genre: Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy Premiere Date: TBD Where to Watch: TBD What It’s About in One Sentence: A noob named Kaede Honjo maxes out her dexterity stats in a popular VRMMO called New World Online and makes new friends while trouncing her enemies. Buddy Daddies Crunchyroll Collection Studio: P.A. Works Genre: Comedy Premiere Date: January 6 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: Two hitmen must balance their life of contract killings with being the guardians of a five-year-old girl.
Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Crunchyroll Collection Studio: Bones Genre: Action, Mystery, Supernatural Premiere Date: January 4 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A murder investigation quickly turns into a trap that threatens to destroy the supernatural detectives, known as the Armed Detective Agency, from the inside.
By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 Crunchyroll Collection Studio: Maho Film Genre: Action, Fantasy, Slice of Life Premiere Date: January 8 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: After dying in his sleep, Ryoma Takebayashi is isekai’d into a fantasy world where he adventures with his new friends and takes care of slime creatures.
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Mappa Studio: Mappa Genre: Action, Comedy, Cooking, Fantasy Premiere Date: January 11 Where to Watch: TBD What It’s About in One Sentence: A 27-year-old named Mukouda is mistakenly isekai’d into a fantasy world with the ability to concoct an array of delicious meals from modern-day Japan.
Chillin’ in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King’s Army Chillin’ in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King’s Army Crunchyroll Collection Studio: Encourage Films Genre: Fantasy Premiere Date: January 7 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A no-magic-having dark general named Dariel is fired from his job after his bosses are replaced and enters into the wondrous world of adventuring for money.
Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack Crunchyroll Collection Studio: OLM Genre: Romance Premiere Date: January 7 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A short-stack gyaru bullies her nerdy senpai that she very openly has a crush on.
Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte DMM pictures Studio: Tezuka Productions Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance Premiere Date: January 7 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: A group of high school students’ color commentary for a popular romance otome game they’re playing changes the storyline and motivations of its characters.
Farming Life in Another World Farming Life in Another World ぽにきゃん-Anime PONY CANYON Studio: Zero-G Genre: Fantasy Premiere Date: January 6 Where to Watch: TBD What It’s About in One Sentence: A dude gets into that farmer’s life after getting isekai’d into a fantasy world. The Fire Hunter Crunchyroll Collection Studio: Signal.MD Genre: Fantasy Premiere Date: January 14 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: After humanity’s last war, people called fire hunters are charged with eliminating human beings infected by a disease that transforms them into fire beings that the hunters use as a fuel source.
The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made Season 2 The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made Season 2 Crunchyroll Collection Studio: Hotline Genre: Action, Fantasy, Romance Premiere Date: January 14 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: After his entire class gets isekai’d into a fantasy video game, a bullied high schooler named Seiichi Hiiragi goes from zero to hero after eating a strange fruit that gives him incredible luck. Giant Beasts of Ars DMM pictures Studio: Asahi Production Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy Premiere Date: January 7 Where to Watch: TBD What It’s About in One Sentence: The giant mythical beasts who created the land humanity’s heroes conquered for themselves engage in an all-out war.
Handyman Saitou in Another World Handyman Saitou in Another World KADOKAWAanime Studio: C2C Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy Premiere Date: January 8 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: An average Joe gets isekai’d into a fantasy world where his rudimentary handyman skills are super effective.
The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague Crunchyroll Collection Studio: , Liber Zero-G Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance Premiere Date: January 4 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: An office worker and descendent of a supernatural race of beings with mystical powers subconsciously transforms his workplace into a blizzard whenever his heart flutters at the hyper competence of a co-worker he’s in love with.
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World Crunchyroll Collection Studio: Cloud Hearts Genre: Action, Fantasy Premiere Date: January 5 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A powerful sorcerer goes radio silent after a huge war and later comes back into society as a student at one of the most prestigious magical schools in the realm. In/Spectre Season 2 Crunchyroll Collection Studio: Brain’s Base Genre: Mystery, Romance, Supernatural Premiere Date: January 8 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: Iwanaga Kotoko, the god of wisdom among demons, falls head over heels in love with a boy that all supernatural beings fear.
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre Netflix Studio: Studio Deen Genre: Horror Premiere Date: January 19 Where to Watch: Netflix What’s It’s About in One Sentence: An anime adaptation of 20 short stories from famous horror mangaka Junji Ito.
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea Kaina of the Great Snow Sea 【フジテレビ】アニメ公式チャンネル Studio: Polygon Pictures Genre: Fantasy Premiere Date: January 12 Where to Watch: TBD What It’s About in One Sentence: After a chance encounter in a snow-infested world, a young man and a woman from the surface world embark on a life-changing adventure.
Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible KADOKAWAanime Studio: Pine Jam Genre: Comedy, Romance Premiere Date: January 10 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: A meek highschooler named Junta Shiraishi is befriended by a girl in his class who, despite teasing him, wants him to be acknowledged by the rest of his classmates. Lee’s Detective Agency Crunchyroll Collection Studio: Gravity Well Genre: Comedy, Mystery Premiere Date: December 23 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: Four li’l anthropomorphic animal dudes start up a detective agency and solve a bunch of mysteries. Lookism Netflix Studio: Studio Mir Genre: Action, Drama, Supernatural Premiere Date: December 8 Where to Watch: Netflix What It’s About in One Sentence: A heavyset high schooler named Park Hyung Suk gains the ability to transfer his mind into a conventionally attractive body whenever he goes to sleep.
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady KADOKAWAanime Studio: Diomedéa Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Yuri Premiere Date: December 10 Where to Watch: TBD What It’s About in One Sentence: A princess with no magical abilities concocts a plan to get a noblewoman named Euphyllia her inheritance as the next monarch back by becoming her roommate and helping her research magic.
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Crunchyroll Collective Studio: Bandai Namco Pictures Genre: Action, Supernatural Premiere Date: January 9 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A young spirit medium named Hyouma Kunato is sent to live with another family in hopes of curing him of his prejudice against tsukumogami: spirits with the ability to possess others.
My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog King Amusement Creative Studio: Quad Genre: Comedy, Ecchi Premiere Date: January 7 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: A dude gets transformed into Pochita ( ), the dog of the most popular girl in school. not that one
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War Crunchyroll Collection Studio: Tatsunoko Production Genre: Action Premiere Date: January 6 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A girl named Lavie enlists in the military to distance herself from her grandfather’s political bullshit.
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Ⅱ: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants The Misfit of Demon King Academy Ⅱ: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants Aniplex Studio: Silver Link Genre: Action, Fantasy Premiere Date: January 7 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A reincarnated demon king awakens two millennia after his death with weakened powers and a world that propagates fake news about his character and accomplishments. NieR: Automata Ver1.1a Aniplex Studio: A-1 Pictures Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: January 2023 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: The anime adaptation of the award-winning Square Enix video game about depressed robots, Nier: Automata.
ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister Toho Animation Studio: Studio Bind Genre: Comedy Premiere Date: January 5 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A NEET otaku gets transformed into a girl by his mad scientist little sister.
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys Part 2 Pokémon Ultimate Journeys Part 2 The Official Pokémon YouTube channel Studio: OLM Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy Premiere Date: Early 2023 Where to Watch: Netflix What It’s About in One Sentence: Ash Ketchum competes in the Pokémon World Coronation Series.
Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire Crunchyroll Collection Studio: Studio Comet Genre: Action, Fantasy Premiere Date: January 9 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A knight gets his monkey’s paw of a wish to live free from his responsibilities to the empire he helped build and is reborn as a girl in a distant land.
The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World Asmik Ace Studio: Studio Blanc Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy Premiere Date: January 7 Where to Watch: TBD What It’s About in One Sentence: After dying by the hands of his closest compatriots, a powerful sorcerer is, you guessed it, reincarnated as a magician in another world. Revenger Crunchyroll Collection Studio: Ajia-do Animation Works Genre: Mystery Premiere Date: January 5 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: An assassin named Usui Yuen investigates a slew of assassinations perpetrated against a powerful samurai clan.
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement Crunchyroll Collection Studio: Felix Film Genre: Fantasy Premiere Date: January 7 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: After the death of her nuclear family, a girl named Mitsuha uses her newfound isekai-hopping ability to save up enough money in the real world and the fantasy world to live comfortably. Spy Classroom KADOKAWAanime Studio: feel Genre: Action, Comedy, Mystery, Romance Premiere Date: January 5 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: Lily, a white-haired girl who barely passed her written exams, enrolls in a prestigious all-girls school that trains its students to become lethal spies. Sugar Apple Fairy Tale KADOKAWAanime Studio: J.C. Staff Genre: Action, Fantasy, Romance Premiere Date: January 6 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: In a fantasy world where fairies are bought and sold, a girl named Anne Halford hopes to befriend her fairy bodyguard.
Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown TV Anime “Tokyo Revengers” Studio: Lidenfilms Genre: Action, Drama, Supernatural Premiere Date: TBD Where to Watch: TBD What It’s About in One Sentence: A Christmas special centered around Tokyo Revengers, an anime about a middle schooler attempting to prevent the death of his first girlfriend by messing with the flow of time. Trigun Stampede Crunchyroll Collection Studio: Orange Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: January 7 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A CG remake of the classic ‘90s anime, Trigun, animated by the studio behind Beastars and Land of the Lustrous.
Tsurune - The Linking Shot Tsurune - The Linking Shot KyoaniChannel Studio: Sentai Filmworks Genre: Sports Premiere Date: January 5 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: A boy named Minato Narumiya rekindles his love for archery by joining his school’s archery club. Ultraman Season 3 Netflix Anime Studio: Production I.G Genre: Action, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: Early 2023 Where to Watch: Netflix What It’s About in One Sentence: The final season of Netflix’s Ultraman series.
The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2 The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2 Frontierworks Studio: Madhouse Genre: Comedy, Supernatural Premiere Date: January 9 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A vampire hunter and the world’s weakest vampire become best friends. The Tale of Outcasts Crunchyroll Collection Studio: Ashi Productions Genre: Fantasy Premiere Date: January 8 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A beggar girl named Wisteria with the ability to see demons befriends a beast-like demon named Marbas who’s being hunted by the British Empire. Tomo-chan Is A Girl! Crunchyroll Collection Studio: Lay-duce Genre: Comedy, Romance Premiere Date: January 4 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: Local tomboy Tomo Aizawa attempts to get her crush and childhood friend, Jun Kubota, to stop seeing her as one his bois and start seeing her as girlfriend material. Vinland Saga Season 2 Crunchyroll Collection Studio: Mappa Genre: Action, Drama Premiere Date: Jan 9 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: Local Viking runt reaps what he sows and enters a farming arc filled with self-reflection and crimes against humanity.
The Way of the House Husband Season 2 The Way of the House Husband Season 2 Netflix Anime Studio: J.C. Staff Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life Premiere Date: February 2023 Where to Watch: Netflix What It’s About in One Sentence: A former Yakuza named Tatsu lives it up as the diligent househusband to his wife, Miku.