Kotaku Soundtrack Track: W.U.G. | Artist: Chris Fleming Zack Zwiezen11 minutes agoFiled to: SoundtrackFiled to: SoundtrackSoundtrackChris FlemingW.U.G.MusicSaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Track: W.U.G. | Artist: Chris Fleming Kotaku Soundtrack is a selection of the stuff we’re listening to at the moment.Share This StoryAbout the authorZack ZwiezenZack ZwiezenKotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas City, Missouri. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.Posts