Track: Time Warp | Artist: Perfume | Album: Time Warp (single)
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.
More from Kotaku
Track: Time Warp | Artist: Perfume | Album: Time Warp (single)
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.
DISCUSSION
So, not a Japanese cover of the song from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Now I know.