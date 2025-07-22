Capcom Is Once Again Remaking Resident Evil 2

If there is one thing I know about Capcom, it’s that the publisher just loves remaking Resident Evil 2. And now, it’s doing it again. Resident Evil 2: Dead Shot is a new arcade reimagining of the 2019 Resident Evil 2 remake.

As I talked about in 2019, before the release of the RE2 remake, Capcom just can’t help remaking or reimagining the classic, beloved survival horror sequel from the ‘90s. From Resident Evil Zero to Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City, Capcom has been remaking bits and pieces of RE2 for years. And in Resident Evil Darkside Chronicles, Capcom even included a campaign that reimagined the entire storyline of the classic horror game as an arcade shooter. Now, Capcom is basically doing that again with Resident Evil 2: Dead Shot.

On July 22, IGN reported that an arcade cabinet for Resident Evil 2: Dead Shot had been spotted by fans in Namco’s Funscape arcade in the United Kingdom. RE2: Dead Shot is an on-rails light gun shooter that splits Resident Evil 2's story into five different episodes. The arcade cabinet is an early version of the game that is being tested by Capcom and developers Namco Bandai ahead of a wider release. Think of it like beta testing.

IGN sent someone to play the arcade port of RE2 and grabbed some footage of the game in action. You can see that below.

IGN / Capcom

It’s a little thing, but I really appreciate that Namco Bandai and Capcom went with handgun controllers and didn’t do what so many other arcade shooters do these days and use those silly turret cannons. Those aren’t fun to aim, they feel terrible to use, and they hurt my wrists after just a few minutes of play. Besides, it’s much more fun to point a fake handgun at zombies and blast them away like John Wick.

No release date has been set for Resident Evil 2: Dead Shot, but if they are testing it out publicly already, I’d expect a full rollout to more arcades to be coming in the near future.

