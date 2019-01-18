For many fans, Resident Evil 2 is their favorite game in the long running horror franchise. Later this month Capcom will finally release the Resident Evil 2 remake for PS4, Xbox One and PC. But this isn’t the first time Capcom has remade or re-imagined Resident Evil 2.



The Sphere Hunter has made a great video showcasing all the times Capcom has remade or reused RE2 locations, characters or story moments in other Resident Evil games. I knew about some of these, but it really is surprising how often Capcom went back to RE2.



The Sphere Hunter, YouTube

From Resident Evil Zero to Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City, Capcom has been remaking bits of RE2 for years. Resident Evil Darkside Chronicles even included a campaign that reimagined the entire storyline of the classic horror game as an arcade shooter.