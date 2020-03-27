Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku Soundtrack
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:jpgs
jpgsmetapost
Save
Photo: Patrick Lehrmann (Flickr )

Tokyo Rainy Days. Tokyo, Japan. By Patrick Lehrmann | Flickr

JPGs is a photo peek into wherever gamers might find interesting. If you’re a photographer and have images you want to share, drop us a line. 

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Another WW1 FPS Wants To Get Into The Trenches

Good Job! Turns Office Nepotism Into Something More Fun

Ultimate Alliance 3’s Fantastic Four DLC Is An Epic Epilogue

Our Favorite Photos From Katsucon 2020, One Of The Biggest Cosplay Shows On The Planet