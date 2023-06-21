Advertisement

Garriott’s message expressed hope about the likelihood of finding the Titan, which has two members of the Explorers Club aboard. Perhaps referring to the banging sounds reportedly heard around the site of the sub’s disappearance, it said in part, “There is cause for hope, based on data from the field - we understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site.” Implying that the odds of a positive outcome in the search will be greater with the Club’s involvement, he went on to say, “We continue to work on approval for the Magellan ROVs to be allowed to deploy to the site as we believe they can provide invaluable assistance.”

