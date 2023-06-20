In the meantime, people online are analyzing detailsof the submarine’s construction. That led many to a 2022 CBS Sunday Morning profile of OceanGate Expeditions and its sub in which CEO Stockton Rush discusses all of the “off-the-shelf components” the company was able to use to outfit the Titan. One of those appeared to be a modified Logitech G Wireless Gamepad F710, a $50 third-party gaming controller for the Xbox 360 released in 2010 which Rush held up during a tour of the sub.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Was the Titan submarine looking for the Titanic controlled with an old game controller?

“It seems like this submersible has some elements of MacGyver-y jerry-rigged-ness,” CBS reporter David Pogue said during the segment. “I mean you’re putting construction pipes as ballasts.” Rush seemed unphased at the time. “I don’t know if I’d use that description of it but there’s certain things you want to be buttoned down,” he said at the time.

It’s not clear if the Titan was still using the Logitech F710 on its latest expedition a year later, or if there were back-up navigation tools onboard. Photos from OceanGate Expeditions’ website of a 2021 voyage do show the 2010 controller sitting onboard in one of the shots. However, a different photo from another gallery shows Rush holding what looks like a modified Xbox controller that possibly has a small screen embedded in it. And in one early video, a member of the company even demonstrates the design using a PlayStation 3 DualShock controller.

Gif: CBS Sunday Morning / Kotaku
Advertisement

Of course, modified controllers have long been used outside of gaming for everything from lethal military weapons to futuristic science experiments. A fertility clinic recently reported using a PlayStation 5 DualSense to perform the first-ever in vitro fertilization via robot. Back in 2018, the U.S. military switched from expensive custom joysticks to Xbox 360 controllers for its then-newest attack sub precisely because the Microsoft gamepads were cheap and easy to replace. Launched back in 2005, the old controllers are still reportedly part of the Department of Defense’s budget request for 2024.

It’s important to note then that while there’s no confirmation yet of whether the Titan was using a modified $50 controller, there’s also no indication that using one would’ve been a major safety risk, or evidence that OceanGate was somehow cheaping out the submarine’s construction. The controller itself has very good reviews on sites like Amazon. There’s likely a ton of other things that could have gone wrong instead, including any number of unexpected environmental conditions kilometers below the North Atlantic Ocean.

Advertisement

While some of the Titan’s components may have been off the shelf, Rush stressed during the 2022 interview that others like the pressure-sealed hull were made with input from NASA and Boeing. “Everything else can fail,” he said. “Thrusters can go, your lights can go, you’re still gonna be safe.” Hopefully that’s the case.

            