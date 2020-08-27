Time Loop Thriller 12 Minutes Stars Daisy Ridley, James Mcavoy, and Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe from 2019's The Lighthouse Screenshot : A24 ( Fair Use

Murder mystery 12 Minutes re-emerged at Gamescom 2020 opening night with even more polish and an all-star voice cast that includes Daisy Ridley, James McA voy, and Willem Dafoe.

The game, an interactive thriller about a man trapped in a 12-minute time loop , has been in development for several years now, with previews dating back to 2015. This year’s trailer is the same one that was shown during E3 2019, but showing off some of the new voice work compliments of a voice-over by Willem Dafoe.

It’s just as tragic and unnerving as before , but now with the added gravitas of the star most recently of The Florida Project and The Lighthouse. It’s unclear what roles Dafoe, Ridley, McAvoy will play, but it seems like a good guess they’ll each play one of the three people in the trailer.

12 Minutes was originally supposed to come out sometime this year, but it’s still only listed as “coming soon” to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Hopefully the game doesn’t remain trapped in its own development time loop for much longer.