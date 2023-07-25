The Sims 4 Glitch Is Making Horses Horrifying

If it isn’t riddled with a bunch of off-putting glitches, did publisher EA even release a new The Sims 4 expansion pack? The latest pack, Horse Ranch, which came out on July 20, appears to be crawling with a number of bizarre bugs players have been drawing attention to since the add-on was in previews.



On July 19, for example, YouTuber onlyabidoang noticed that aging up a just-born foal seems to fuse it to its human rider, prompting it to start walking on two legs while facing the opposite direction, like some kind of glued-together, equine cryptid. To the mutated horse’s credit, it seemed relaxed, despite its head being on backwards.

“She’s just trying her best to blend in,” the YouTuber said.



Despite onlyabidoang’s bringing attention to it, the haunting glitch apparently made it through to the expansion pack’s actual release, and players on TikTok were disappointed to find that their Horse Ranch pets weren’t as cute as they’d expected them to be. That’s because their adorable horse heads were still, regrettably, on backwards, and, in some cases, another set of hooves seemed to protrude from the legs laying limp at their sides.

“The fact that this bug was discussed during preview, and they STILL left it in,” one incredulous commenter said on TikTok. “Unbelievable.”



“I feel like Sims crew lets [issues] slide for a while just for the hilarious videos it gets, and then it fixes [them] in updates,” said another popular comment.



The Sims 4 released in 2014, but nearly a decade of modifications and official add-ons from developer Maxis still haven’t guaranteed its perfection. Before horses started walking backwards, blocking and teleporting players who attempted to mount them, and occasionally forcing players to T-pose in Horse Ranch, other Sims glitches this year turned babies into Slenderman and made hot people ugly.



Read More: The Sims Patch Has Fucked Up Loads Of Faces



EA has not yet publicly commented on the majority of Horse Ranch bugs, though it did recently fix an issue causing missing text strings in the expansion. Kotaku reached out for more information.

