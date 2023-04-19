The Sims Patch Has Fucked Up Loads Of Faces

An update this week for The Sims 4, bringing the game to version 1.97.42, was supposed to make a few fixes and tweaks under the hood. It has, instead, fucked up lots of faces.



Many users were quick to find that after installing the update their characters looked a little different. As Sean explains in a Tweet, “After today’s patch, all my previously created sims have a face bug. The eyes look weirdly shaped, and the mouth has a weird underbite. Even resetting the eyes with a new preset doesn’t work to fix it!”

Look at Sean’s character here. Who was handsome before the update, and is still handsome in his own unique way I guess after, though now in an unintended “ I’m a model squinting to see the menu while in line at McDonalds”, or “I’m too high to have left the house, I’ve made a terrible mistake” kinda way.

The issue isn’t affecting every character for every single person playing the game, but for those who have been hit, the results are hilarious, because it’s not just their own Sim that has a new face, it’s everyone in their game, right down to the townspeople.

In a thread on EA’s support forums, other users are posting examples of their own affected Sims. Some have gotten thinner necks and crossed eyes. Others say their mouths are now transparent, or that their eyeballs have sunk back into their skulls, or that their eyelids are messed up while blinking. And then there’s ol’ shark teeth here:

Those afflicted say it doesn’t matter if they’re using mods or not, or whether they can start new ones or edit their existing characters or not, the bugs are persisting. In response, EA say “The team is aware of & investigating a bug in yesterday’s update resulting in changes to the face & body of existing Sims”, and that “We are on it & will keep you informed as we work towards a resolution.”