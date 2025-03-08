24 Games We're Stoked For In March, Great Switch Games On Sale For Mario Day, And More Of The Week's Top News

I’ve been waiting a long time for a game like Avowed. In fact, you might have to go back to 2002’s The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind to find another first-person fantasy role-playing game that so utterly captivated me with its world. I’ve seen some people grouse that it’s not as full-featured as the likes of Skyrim, but I actually like that about it! Developer Obsidian knew what it wanted to achieve with this game and focused its resources where they mattered most: on creating a world that’s fun and rewarding to explore; on developing combat that’s hard-hitting and offers all kinds of player agency; and on a narrative that has deeply developed themes, expressive choices, and the potential to experience significant consequences. I didn’t realize just how significant until I failed to prevent a catastrophe in the game’s second area, and you know what? I’m glad I made this huge mistake. Let me explain. (Spoilers concerning the second area of Avowed follow.) - Carolyn Petit Read More