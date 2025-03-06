Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

A Bunch Of Excellent Switch Games Are $20 Off For Mario Day

Super Mario Bros. Wonder and more can be picked up at a big discount

Ethan Gach
Mario and friends celebrate Mar10 Day.
Image: Nintendo

The day of Mario is nearly upon us. In celebration of the overall-wearing plumber and his ongoing gaming franchise domination, Nintendo has marked down a bunch of Switch games that are normally $60. It’s also released a new Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch OLED bundle, in case you wanted to pick up the eight-year old console right before Nintendo starts selling the Switch 2.

The oh-so-elegantly named Nintendo Switch – OLED Model + Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bundle includes the console, game, and three months of Switch Online for $350 (normally $418). But the more useful deal is the sale on standalone Switch games that feature Mario and his pals.

From now until March 16 the following games are on sale digitally:

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder - $42
  • Mario vs. Donkey Kong - $35
  • Super Mario RPG - $42
  • Super Mario Maker 2 - $40
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $15
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King - $40
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 - $40
  • Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - $28
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $10
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World - $40
  • Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 -$24

There are also some other hit Switch games that are on sale exclusively in stores starting March 9. Those include:

  • Super Mario Odyssey - $40
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $40
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury - $40
  • Princess Peach: Showtime! - $40
  • Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD - $40﻿

If you are a Switch owner and somehow don’t have most of these games, I would split them into two tiers. Must-haves include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (in that order). Nice-to-haves include Luigi’s Mansion 3, Paper Mario: The Origami King, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, an XCOM-like strategy game that improves on the already great Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle in almost every way.

Nintendo rarely puts its own high-profile Switch games on sale with better discounts than this, and the company has already confirmed they’ll be backwards compatible on Switch 2. We’ll find out more about that successor console in a deep-dive showcase on April 2.

