24 Games Coming In March We Can't Wait To Check Out
Feature

24 Games Coming In March We Can't Wait To Check Out

The release calendar is in full swing this month, from small indies to MLB The Show 25

By Ethan Gach
By
Ethan Gach
Art shows upcoming game releases.
Image: Neople / Ivy Road / Studio Fizbin / Kotaku

Peak release season for the first half of 2025 is officially upon us. The February flood picks up into a tidal wave in March with dozens of new games both big and small to check out, as well as tons more that will blow up or be discovered in the weeks ahead. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the big tentpole blockbuster this month, but there’s plenty more I can’t wait to check out on either side of the recently delayed open-world RPG’s release.

2024 lowkey surivival horror hit Sorry We’re Closed finally makes the jump to console this month, while Dungeons of Hinterberg, last year’s Game Pass mashup of Zelda and Persona, finally hits PlayStation 5 in March with some bonus features. I’m also really looking forward to strategy city builder Cataclismo coming out of Early Access with its 1.0 launch on Steam. It was one of the best things I played last year. Here are 24 other game releases and platform ports we can’t wait to check out this month.

Age of Mythology: Retold - March 4

Developer: World’s Edge, Forgotten Empires

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PS5

Carmen Sandiego - March 4

Developer: Gameloft

Publisher: Gameloft

Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC

Knights in Tight Spaces - March 4

Developer: Groundshatter

Publisher: Raw Fury

Platforms: PC

Two Point Museum - March 4

Developer: Two Point Studios

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Everhood 2 - March 4

Developer: Chris Nordgren, Jordi Roca

Publisher: Foreign Gnomes

Platforms: Switch, PC

FragPunk - March 6

Developer: Bad Guitar Studio

Publisher: Bad Guitar Studio

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Grimoire Groves - March 4

Developer: Stardust

Publisher: Stardust

Platforms: PC

Split Fiction - March 6

Developer: Hazelight Studios

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster - March 6

Developer: Konami

Publisher: Konami

Platforms: PS5, Switch, PC

Moonbase Lambda - March 6

Developer: ThunderFox Studio

Publisher: ThunderFox Studio

Platforms: PC

Rise of the Rōnin - March 11

Developer: Koei Tecmo

Publisher: Koei Tecmo

Platforms: PC

Wanderstop - March 11

Developer: IvyRoad

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Metal Bringer - March 12

Developer: ALPHAWING Inc.

Publisher: Playism

Platforms: PC

WWE 2K25 - March 14

Developer: Visual Concepts

Publisher: 2K

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

MLB The Show 25 - March 18

Developer: San Diego Studio

Publisher: Sony

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

Reignbreaker - March 18

Developer: Studio Fizbin

Publisher: Thunderful Publishing

Platforms: PC

Assassin’s Creed Shadows - March 20

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - March 20

Developer: Monolith Soft

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: Switch

Bleach Rebirth of Souls - March 20

Developer: Tamsoft Corporation

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Killing Floor 3 - March 25

Developer: Tripwire Interactive

Publisher: Tripwire Interactive

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Atomfall - March 27

Developer: Rebellion

Publisher: Rebellion

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

The First Berserker: Khazan - March 27

Developer: Neople

Publisher: Nexon

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

inZOI (Early Access) - March 28

Developer: inZOI Studio

Publisher: Krafton

Platforms: PC

Post Trauma - March 31

Developer: Red Soul Games

Publisher: Raw Fury

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

