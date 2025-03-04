24 Games Coming In March We Can't Wait To Check Out

Peak release season for the first half of 2025 is officially upon us. The February flood picks up into a tidal wave in March with dozens of new games both big and small to check out, as well as tons more that will blow up or be discovered in the weeks ahead. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the big tentpole blockbuster this month, but there’s plenty more I can’t wait to check out on either side of the recently delayed open-world RPG’s release.

2024 lowkey surivival horror hit Sorry We’re Closed finally makes the jump to console this month, while Dungeons of Hinterberg, last year’s Game Pass mashup of Zelda and Persona, finally hits PlayStation 5 in March with some bonus features. I’m also really looking forward to strategy city builder Cataclismo coming out of Early Access with its 1.0 launch on Steam. It was one of the best things I played last year. Here are 24 other game releases and platform ports we can’t wait to check out this month.