Popular Female Streamers Stalked And Attacked During IRL Stream

Popular streamers Valkyrae, Emiru, and Cinna were stalked and attacked by a young man during a livestream as they walked around the Santa Monica Pier. Thankfully, nobody was hurt during the encounter.

Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum' Share Live Forever in the Universe of New World: Aeternum

On March 2, during Valkyrae and Cinna’s Sis-A-Thon subathon live stream event, an unidentified man crouched by a trash can asked the group if they would listen to him sing a song. The women, who were joined by fellow streamer Emiru, stopped to listen to the guy’s song. However, after rambling for a minute he asked Emiru for her phone number. The streamer declined and the man responded that he was just going to keep following the group.

Advertisement

At this point the streamers leave and tell the young man they don’t need any more stalkers. But as they nervously discuss what happened and try to get some food, the stalker returns and stands nearby, watching them. When the women decide to leave, the man gets aggressive and charges at them. At one point he can be heard yelling: “I’ll kill you right now.” After the man charged the women and security got involved, the IRL stream ended abruptly.

Advertisement

The entire incident was captured on camera and broadcast online. Clips of the event have gone viral. It’s believed that the man who threatened them had talked to them earlier and asked for a photo with the streamers before changing clothes and following them.

Roomies and Friends Highlights

After the incident, Valkyrae confirmed they were all safe, posting on Twitter: “We are all ok and have been with police. We decided we are done with the marathon and need time to process! Thank you for all the love and support this past week, we had so much fun and hope you all enjoyed.”

Advertisement

Cinna also shared a message to her fans after the incident, explaining on Twitter: “Hey everyone we are safe. unfortunately we have end the marathon and need time to process what happened as we shock at the moment. Thank you for all the love and support on the marathon. We love you all.”

The incident highlighted the fact that women streamers often face danger and harassment when doing simple IRL streams in public places. QTCinderella, another famous streamer with a large audience, explained that folks doing IRL streams need to hire security and recommended a group in Los Angeles. While it’s good advice, it’s beyond fucked up that women simply existing and streaming and having fun need to hire a security detail to ensure their safety.

Advertisement

.