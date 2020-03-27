Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:taiwan
taiwantaipei game showmetapost
This year’s Taipei Game Show has been canceled. It was previously rescheduled to June 25 – 28, but organizers have now decided to call off his year’s show due to coronavirus covid-19 concerns. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

