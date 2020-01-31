The Taipei Game Show has been postponed due to coronavirus. It was scheduled for Feb. 6 to Feb. 9 but now will take place this summer. “Considering mass gatherings like Taipei Game Show increase the chance of cluster infections,” the official site reads, “the organizing committee has decided to steer away from such unthinkable risks.”
