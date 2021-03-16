This Pikachu Caterpillar Plushie Looks Freaky

Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
The listing for this AliExpress product says “Pikachued,” and that’s exactly how I feel after looking at it.
Japanese site Hachima Kikou doesn’t think this is official merch (certainly doesn’t appear like one!), but for what it apparently lacks in licensing, it makes up for in OMG and WTF.
The plushie is a caterpillar-type Pikachu. It’s freaky looking, sure, but it actually looks practical and comfortable.
Pikachu’s final form?
I wonder what Caterpie thinks.
