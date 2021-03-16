Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

This Pikachu Caterpillar Plushie Looks Freaky

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled This Pikachu Caterpillar Plushie Looks Freaky
Image: AliExpress
The listing for this AliExpress product says “Pikachued,” and that’s exactly how I feel after looking at it.

Japanese site Hachima Kikou doesn’t think this is official merch (certainly doesn’t appear like one!), but for what it apparently lacks in licensing, it makes up for in OMG and WTF. 

Illustration for article titled This Pikachu Caterpillar Plushie Looks Freaky
Image: AliExpress

The plushie is a caterpillar-type Pikachu. It’s freaky looking, sure, but it actually looks practical and comfortable.

Illustration for article titled This Pikachu Caterpillar Plushie Looks Freaky
Image: AliExpress
Pikachu’s final form?

Illustration for article titled This Pikachu Caterpillar Plushie Looks Freaky
Image: AliExpress
I wonder what Caterpie thinks. 

