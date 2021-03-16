This Pikachu Caterpillar Plushie Looks Freaky

Image : AliExpress

The listing for this AliExpress product says “Pikachued,” and that’s exactly how I feel after looking at it.



Japanese site Hachima Kikou doesn’t think this is o fficial merch (certainly doesn’t appear like one!), but for what it apparently lacks in licensing, it makes up for in OMG and WTF.

Image : AliExpress

The plushie is a caterpillar -type Pikachu. It’s freaky looking, sure, but it actually looks practical and comfortable.



Image : AliExpress

Pikachu’s final form?



Image : AliExpress

I wonder what Caterpie thinks.

